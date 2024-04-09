Hungary | The Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank, who argued strongly about monetary policy, buried their hatchets

The Hungarian government has pressured the country's central bank to lower interest rates in order for the Hungarian economy to recover faster. The head of the central bank has complained that the government threatens the independence of the central bank.

Hungarian the Treasury minister Marton Nagy has located the head of the Central Bank of Hungary György Matolcsyn with. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Matolcsy's relationship with the Hungarian government and the finance minister has been strained for a long time. The relationship has been strained by the fact that the prime minister Viktor Orbán has always tried to intervene in the central bank's monetary policy.

Together with Finance Minister Nagy, Orbán has pressured the central bank to ease monetary policy so that the Hungarian economy can recover faster.

At the same time, however, the country has been plagued by high inflation, which the central bank has tried to curb by raising the key interest rate. This has naturally increased borrowing costs and thus hampered economic activity.

In Matolcsy's opinion, Orbán and Magy have threatened the independence of the Hungarian Central Bank with their exits. In addition to criticizing the central bank, they have also been tinkering with a law that would allow the state to intervene more directly in the central bank's decisions and operations than at present.

Now at least Matolcsy and Nagy seem to have buried their hatchet. According to Reuters, the two met last week and agreed to stay in touch in the future.

“It's not good if the head of the central bank and the finance minister don't talk to each other. It is necessary for both the country and the economy that the decision-makers discuss and cooperate more and more strongly,” Nagy told reporters, according to Reuters.

“We have put aside all our personal differences and are looking towards the future.”

The news agency Reuters says that it has reached out to the Central Bank of Hungary to comment on the improved relations between its director and the finance minister. However, the central bank did not issue a statement, instead sending Reuters a joint photo of Nagy and Matolcsy taken last week.

In the photo, the men shake hands and smile at the camera, Reuters reports.

Reuters according to Orbán's government has recently softened its criticism of the central bank.

Instead of monetary policy, it has blamed the German economy for the slow growth of the Hungarian economy. Germany is Hungary's most important export country, and the decrease in demand in Germany has had an impact on Hungarian exports.

Orbán's government has also announced that it will postpone the preparation of the legal reform concerning the central bank until autumn.