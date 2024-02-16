Hungary | Tens of thousands demonstrated against Orbán's government

The background of the protest is a political scandal shaking the Hungarian government, which led to the resignation of the president last week.

Dozens thousands of people demonstrated against the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán against the government on Friday in Budapest, the news agencies AFP and Reuters report.

According to Reuters, Friday's demonstration was the largest anti-Orbán demonstration in years.

In the background is a political scandal shaking the Hungarian government. The president of the country Katalin Novák said on Saturday that he was resigning after he and the former attorney general Judit Vargan was revealed to have signed an amnesty that freed the man who covered up the abuse at the orphanage.

On Friday, the leader of the Hungarian Reformist Synod and former Minister of Human Resources Zoltán Balog resigned. According to AFP, he supported the amnesty decision as a presidential adviser, leading to calls for his resignation.

So far, it has not been clear why Novák and Varga signed the amnesty.

Display There is no involvement of Orbán in the amnesty, but both the opposition and many HS this week According to the person interviewed in Budapest, he is responsible in one way or another. Novák and Varga have been allies of Orbán.

Orbán has not commented publicly on the scandal, although the media has been covering the issue for a week. His chief of staff Gergely Gulyás said on Friday, according to Reuters, that Novák and Varga have borne their responsibilities in the case and the government considers the case to be over.

The government has also promised to tighten child protection regulations. At the same time, in addition to the amnesty scandal, the country has started to talk about the corruption of the administration.

Demonstration was launched on social media and has been supported by several of the country's cultural influencers, AFP reports. According to the organizers, it is necessary to find out if there are more similar cases.

“[Poliittisista] regardless of the sides, we consider it important to speak for the protection of victims, transparency, human dignity and honest public dialogue”, organizers and influencers who supported the demonstration announced on Facebook, according to news agencies.

Protesters interviewed by AFP on Friday said for their part that Orbán's government has trampled on democracy.