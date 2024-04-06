Hungary | Tens of thousands demonstrated against Orban in Budapest

Up to a hundred thousand people were estimated to have gathered in the square next to the Hungarian Parliament building to demonstrate.

Dozens thousands of people demonstrated against the Hungarian Prime Minister on Saturday Viktor Orbán against and challenging him by Peter Magyar on behalf of the country's capital, Budapest. Up to a hundred thousand people were estimated to have gathered at Kossuth Lajos square next to the Parliament building.

“We will take back our country step by step and build a sovereign, modern Hungary brick by brick,” Magyar declared to the cheering crowd.

Magyar is a former Orbán regime insider who turned against the autocratic prime minister after becoming fed up with the regime's corruption. Magyar has said that he is founding a new party that will participate in both the EU and local elections in June.

Opponents of Orbán hope Magyar will be a unifier of the country's fractious opposition, able to challenge the monopoly of Orbán and his Fidesz party. In a recent opinion poll, the support of Magyar's not yet existing party was 11–15 percent.

Orbán's popularity has suffered badly since it emerged in February that the then president of the country and a close ally of Orbán Katalin Novák had pardoned the former deputy director of the children's home who covered up child abuse. Novák was forced to resign because of the incident.