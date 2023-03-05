Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Kever: the issue of admitting Finland and Sweden to NATO has not yet been resolved

Deputies from the ruling party coalition in the State Assembly (unicameral parliament) of Hungary said they did not consider the issue of admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO already decided. Writes about it TASS with reference to the speaker of the Hungarian Parliament Laszlo Kever.

According to him, on March 7 and 8 a delegation from Budapest will visit Helsinki and Stockholm. Politicians should clarify contentious issues with their counterparts in Finland and Sweden. It is planned to do this before the State Assembly votes on the entry of these countries into NATO.

“Such a trip is necessary because members of the pro-government factions have concerns and doubts, and they do not believe that this issue will be resolved automatically,” Kever said. He recalled that in recent years, politicians from Finland and Sweden have repeatedly accused Hungary of violating democratic norms and the rule of law. Kever added that now these states are asking for support. According to the politician, in order to join NATO, they must inspire confidence.

Earlier, the Hungarian right-wing Our Motherland party called for a veto on the admission of Sweden and Finland to NATO, noting that the expansion of the alliance could provoke the start of a world war.