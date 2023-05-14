Hungary announced the continuation of the ban on the import of grain from Ukraine

Budapest was able to maintain the continuity of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain after Hungary lifted a unilateral embargo in connection with the entry into force of the general restrictions of the European Union (EU). This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture of Hungary Istvan Nagy, writes TASS.

He commented on the introduction of new rules for handling Ukrainian agricultural products. “We maintain a ban on the import of Ukrainian grain. However, national restrictions have now been replaced by an EU ban on its sale in five Eastern European countries,” the politician said. The minister added that this is the result of the joint actions of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania.

In April, Hungary decided to leave the ban on the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accused the EU of destroying the European market with Ukrainian grain. It turned out that Brussels could not be trusted with the export of grain from Ukraine, since instead of the countries of Africa and the Middle East, it remained in Europe, he noted.