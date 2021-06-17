No Result
Hungary | Shakespeare plays may not soon be allowed to be read in Hungarian schools

June 17, 2021
in World
The cultural organization is concerned that the new law threatens to block the teaching and sale of many classical works.

HUNGARY approved by Parliament Tuesday of the law, which prohibits the “advertising” of homosexuality to minors. Under the new law, for example, content about homosexuality, gender correction, or “anomalous gender identity” may not be made available to minors.

Prime Minister of the Right Viktor Orbánin led by the Fidesz party justifies the new law by protecting children’s rights. However, the law makes it difficult for sexual and gender minority rights organizations to operate.

At the same time, it means increased censorship.

Thursday an association representing Hungarian publishers expressed concern that the new law would also threaten the position of many literary classics in Hungary. The law may prevent the teaching of numerous works in schools and the sale of bookshops. The organization’s statement was reported by the news agency Reuters.

In the future, Hungarian literature lessons may not be able to deal with, for example, a British playwright. William Shakespearen plays or an ancient Greek poet Sapfon lyrics.

“Many of the masterpieces of world and Hungarian literature that are now part of the curriculum could in the future be on the blacklist,” the organization wrote in a statement.

