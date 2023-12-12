Bloomberg: Hungary will lift its veto on aid to Kyiv if the EU unfreezes its funds

Hungary agrees to lift the veto on European Union (EU) aid to Ukraine, subject to the unfreezing of funds due to it from unification funds. This was stated by the adviser to the Prime Minister on political issues, Balazs Orban, transmits Bloomberg.

At the same time, he emphasized, Kyiv’s accession to the EU remains a “red line” for Budapest.

In December 2022, EU member states agreed to freeze Hungary's funds from the EU Balanced Development Fund in the amount of 6.3 billion euros. Initially, this amount was 7.5 billion euros, but was reduced in exchange for waiving the right of veto on a number of issues, in particular on the aid package to Kyiv.