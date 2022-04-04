The war in Ukraine does not punish pro-Russians. Indeed, Orban and Vucic triumph in the elections in Hungary and Serbia

First notice to mariners: create coalitions at the table more similar to jumble than to real alliances to try to defeat the opponent criticized for authoritarian tendencies does not lead to concrete results. Second notice to mariners: the war in Ukraine did not lead Europe to become a single anti-Russia bloc as many thought. Indeed, at the first post-invasion electoral test there was a double victory for leaders with authoritarian tendencies and certainly not hostile to the Kremlin, including the leader who sits inside, Vladimir Putin.

Viktor Orban and Alksandar Vucic won, for some overwhelmed, the elections held yesterday in Hungary and Serbia. Yet for the first time, particularly in Hungary, some difficulties were foreseen for the little tsar. Indeed, the great very great opposition coalition that went from the left to the extreme right dreamed of victory. Thus, it was not. ” Congratulations to Viktor Orbán on the extraordinary victory. To beat him, not even an electoral jumble that held together all the left and the extreme right (for the occasion strangely considered presentable) “. This is the sentence of Giorgia Meloni, who then goes on to imagine a pro-European Budapest “It is in Europe’s interest to rekindle the Hungarians for the common cause and close spaces to the interference of Russia and China, but to do so, Brussels must first of all respect their will”.

But reality says that Orban won the elections saying he defeated everyone. And among the losers he also inserts Europe itself and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president with whom relations (to put it mildly) are certainly not idyllic. Orban also cited “massive international centers of power”, including “the bureaucratic elites” of the European Union, the financier George Soros, the media around the world who, like the Ukrainian president, accused him of being “the last in Europe to still support Vladimir Putin”.

Elections Hungary, Orban wins by proposing neutrality on the war in Ukraine

He does not renounce the traditional agreement with Moscow and takes home a clear victory obtained thanks to 53.1% of the votes for his party, Fidesz. The alliance of the opposition led by Peter Maki-Zay they stopped at 35% with the far right stopped at 6.3%. The polls on the eve assumed a far more uncertain dispute, but Orban’s national-conservative party comfortably won two-thirds of the parliament. The opposition, as per tradition, remains strong only in Budapest. Outside the capital, Orban can speak better than anyone else to Hungarians.

The parliamentary majority of Orban will be huge for his fifth term with 135 of 199 seats available. For this reason, a further strengthening of its power system, already cemented during four mandates made of different squeezes on rights and opposition centers (also in the media) and many controversies, especially from the outside, is expected. Those who thought that friendship with Putin could punish Orban took a big blunder. On the contrary, Orban won over the electorate by promising “neutrality”, with a no to the supply of RMI for Ukraine and a prolonged silence on Putin.

Orban actually convinced the Hungarians that the opposition would have dragged the country into conflict, raising the external risk for his hostility towards Russia. But the Hungarians are as convinced as Orban that what is underway is not the war in Hungary, which moreover receives 85% of its gas supply entirely from Moscow.

