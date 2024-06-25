Hungarian Minister of European Affairs Janos Boka said this Tuesday, June 25, that Ukraine “it is very far from meeting the access criteria” to the European Union (EU), on the same day that the community bloc will begin accession negotiations with this country and with Moldova.

“It is very difficult to say in what phase Ukraine is. From what I see, they are very far from meeting the access criteria,” Boka assured in statements to the press, to his arrival at the meeting where the EU will hold the first round of negotiations with kyiv and Chisinau.

The Hungarian minister insisted that his Government has a list with 11 points that demands kyiv. Photo:iStock Share

The talks will begin after Budapest lifts the right it has maintained in recent weeks, demanding that Ukraine respect the rights of the Hungarian minority in your country and maintain good relations with your neighboring countries.

However, the Hungarian minister insisted that his Government has a list with 11 points that claims kyivof which, “the most important” is that the legal framework that the institutions of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine had in 2015 be “preserved”, especially those related to the cultural and educational sphere.

After this Tuesday’s meeting, The European Commission must analyze the set of laws of Ukraine and Moldova to detect the reforms that must be required of them before opening the first chapters of the accession process, up to 33 sections ranging from respect for the rule of law and EU values, to the structure of their economies.

Hungary, which will assume the rotating presidency of the EU on July 1, has already has said that its intention is to encourage the accession process with the Western Balkansbut not with Ukraine and Moldova, throughout the second half of the year.

EFE