In the 72nd minute, when the accumulation of nonsense from Scotland and Hungary was reaching limits not seen since the Euro Cup began, the most unfortunate action of the tournament occurred, when in a Hungarian free kick, within the lack of control of the entire match , Varga fell in the area in poor posture and had to leave on a stretcher, with a neck brace, and surrounded by a tarp reminiscent of the one that covered Christian Eriksen when he suffered cardiac arrest in the previous edition.

Angus Gunn, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Grant Hanley, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston, Billy Gilmour, Andy Robertson, Ché Adams, Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong (John McGinn, min. 75), Lawrence Shankland (Ché Adams, min. 75), Kenny McLean (Anthony Ralston, min. 82), Ryan Christie (Billy Gilmour, min. 82) and Lewis Morgan (Andy Robertson, min. 88)

Péter Gulácsi, Willi Orbán, Márton Dárdai, Endre Botka, Callum Styles, Bendegúz Bolla, Milos Kerkez, András Schäfer, Dominik Szoboszlai, Barnabás Varga, Roland Sallai, Ádám Nagy (Callum Styles, min. 60), Martin Ádám (Barnabás Varga, min. 73), Attila Szalai (Márton Dárdai, min. 73), Kevin Csoboth (Bendegúz Bolla, min. 85) and Zsolt Nagy (Milos Kerkez, min. 85)

Goals

0-1 min. 99: Kevin Csoboth Referee Facundo Tello Yellow cards Callum Styles (min. 17), Willi Orban (min. 25), Andras Schafer (min. 43), McTominay (min. 49), Kleinheisler (min. 74), Kevin Csoboth (min. 100)

The game was stopped for several minutes, worrying images were seen, but it was resumed so that the two teams continued in the same situation, that is, nothing. The accident didn’t disrupt much. The two teams needed to win, and in the end Hungary did so when the very long stoppage time was ending. Scotland is left out, the Hungarians, almost without hope, await a carom.

There is no doubt that the Scotland team is one of the historic teams in world football, but after seeing it play in the Euro Cup, any serious rating agency would downgrade it to prehistoric. It would not be strange if it were discovered in some unexplored cave in Great Britain, along with drawings of bison and wild boars, those of some homo sapiens stained with blue dye and with a ball at his feet. Or better in the head, because when they handle it on grass they don’t know what to do. So with 64% possession in the first half against Hungary, 45 minutes of nothing were played.

The emotion of the anthem is very good, the dedication of an enthusiastic fan base that travels en masse wherever it is, and the consumption of industrial quantities of beer, but very little modern football, or at least historical football. At best, prehistoric. Maybe that’s why it’s about the beer, because the fans know what they’re going to find at the game and they prefer to be happy as a matter of course.

Of course, Hungary is the same, with the aggravating factor that the Magyars do have a brilliant history, although it is already very distant. They became the most powerful team in the world in the fifties and now they are becoming foxes.

So, with two very poor teams, the game was up to their players, and although they were risking being in the second phase, neither of them did practically anything to get out of the hole. Getting from one area to another meant, for Scotland or Hungary, it didn’t matter, a superlative job. Nobody combined; Giving more than three passes in a row was impossible. It was a game of rebounds, of inaccuracies, of long passes with a sender, but without a recipient. A game of lofted balls, erroneous ideas and mistimed runs, but in the uncontrolled final minutes, after a couple of chances on each side, in a counterattack after a corner taken by the Scots, Csoboth scored, lighting up Hungary and turning off Scotland.

