Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó rules out arms supplies to Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that the country will not take part in any actions related to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

Sziyarto said that during negotiations with the European Union on the allocation of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros, Budapest put forward a number of preconditions. In particular, Budapest ruled out supplying weapons to Kyiv with this money.

“Simply because we believe that the more weapons are supplied to Ukraine, the longer the war will last, and the longer the war lasts, the more destruction there will be and the more people will die,” the minister explained.

Earlier, the European Union revealed the timing of the first payments to Ukraine from a fund of 50 billion euros. The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, clarified that Kyiv will receive the first financial funds in March.