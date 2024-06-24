London (dpa)

The condition of Hungarian striker Barnabash Varga has stabilized in hospital, after he needed medical care on the field during his country’s victory over Scotland in the European Football Championship (Euro 2024).

The Hungarian national team defeated the Scottish national team, 1-0, in the final round of the first group stage of the continental competition, currently being held in Germany. The Hungarian team got the first 3 points in its career in the group, which it concluded its journey in third place, awaiting the results of the other groups, hoping to be among the best 4 third-placed teams in the six groups in the first round, which qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament.

The Hungarian Ferencvaros striker needed long treatment on the field after colliding with Angus Gunn, the Scotland goalkeeper, in the second half of the match, which was held in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Hungarian players quickly indicated that Varga was suffering from a health crisis, and they showed signs of stress while medical teams were treating the player.

After more than 6 minutes of treatment, Varga was carried off the field on a stretcher, while the sheets were raised to protect him from view.

Shortly after the match ended, the Hungarian Football Association confirmed that the condition of Varga, 29, was stable.

A statement issued by the Hungarian Football Association, reported by the British news agency (BA Media), said: “Barnabas Varga’s condition is stable, and the Ferencvaros player is currently in one of Stuttgart’s hospitals. We will inform you immediately if there is any news about his health condition.”

For his part, Jan told the BBC: “It was a bit blurry. I thought I had to come, and I thought I did a good job. It was a bit painful. We hope Varga will be fine. I really can’t.” “I remember a lot about that.”