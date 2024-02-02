On Friday, Hungary revealed a new condition before ratifying Sweden's application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, in a video clip broadcast by the government spokesman, that it would be “decent” for Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to come to Budapest for talks on this matter.

Zoltan Kovac, spokesman for the Hungarian government, said on the “X” social media platform, addressing Kristersson, “The ball is in your court, Prime Minister of Sweden.”

Sweden and Finland had abandoned decades of neutrality and in May 2022 requested to join the US-led alliance.

Joining a new member requires all members to approve his application.

Finland gained membership last April. Meanwhile, Sweden is still waiting for Hungary to approve its application for membership. Last week, Türkiye ratified Sweden's request.