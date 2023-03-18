Hungary | Researchers wonder about Hungary’s changed ratification line: “There is not a shred of reason”

According to the researcher, Hungary’s announcement about Sweden’s later ratification seems special because Sweden is Hungary’s close partner in the arms industry.

Hungarian in the changed line of ratification “there is not an iota of reason”, assesses the head of the discipline of Eastern European studies Katalin Miklóssy from the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

“This change came as a complete surprise, because until now Hungary has handled the membership of Finland and Sweden all together,” Miklóssy states.

Since last summer, Hungary’s intention has seemed to be to accept Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships at the same time. For example, the Hungarian Parliament in work order The ratifications of Finland and Sweden are marked as consecutive voting topics.

Still on Friday, the Hungarian Minister of Justice Judit Vargan assistant messaged HSthat Hungary’s position on ratifications has not changed.

“Parliament will vote on Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership very soon,” he said.

The same on the day Hungary seemed to make a complete turn in its policy, when the chairman of the parliamentary group of the ruling party Fidesz Kocsis Máté said in his Facebook update that there will be a vote on Finland’s membership on Monday, March 27.

According to Máté, it will be decided “later” on when Sweden’s membership will be voted on.

Fidesz is led by the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán.

Máté’s update was released shortly after the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had announced the president Sauli Niinistön In connection with the visit to Turkey, that Turkey intends to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the May 14 parliamentary elections.

Institute of Foreign Policy investigator Henri Vanhanen therefore, it is likely that the announcements from Hungary and Turkey are related.

“Either way, Orbán has been informed of this the day before and then there has been a reaction to it that they will not end up ratifying Finland’s NATO membership last.”

Hungary has announced that it will not be the last country to ratify the membership of both Finland and Sweden.

“Or they have come by surprise. But one way or another, this announcement would seem to have a clear link to Turkey’s activities,” Vanhanen estimated.

Aleksanteri Institute’s Miklóssy also believes that the announcements are related. At the time of Niinistö’s visit, Orbán was also in Turkey.

“This could also indicate that Turkey has signaled to Hungary that it would be good to ratify Finland, but not Sweden,” Miklóssy reflects.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met at the meeting of the Community of Turkic Peoples in Ankara on Thursday.

Specially Miklóssy takes Hungary’s line, especially because Sweden is Hungary’s much closer partner than Finland.

According to Miklóssy, this was evident last week, for example, when the Hungarian delegations visited Sweden and Finland. In Sweden, the discussion was more “gentleman-like”, while in Finland the delegation focused on barking at the actions of Finnish politicians.

“Sweden currently holds the presidency of the EU, and Hungary’s defense relies heavily on the Swedish arms industry,” adds Miklóssy.

For example, the Ukrainian Air Force flies Swedish Gripen fighters.

“Hungary may have quite a lot of difficulty finding a credible explanation for what is really wrong with Sweden. Let’s see what kind of rhetorical twist or excuse it tries to come up with now.”

Like this According to Vanhanen of the Finnish Foreign Policy Institute, it may be difficult to come up with an explanation, because unlike Turkey, Hungary has not set any conditions for Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

“There is no clear reason why only Finland would be ratified, but not Sweden. Here we now have to see how the situation progresses this spring: whether special conditions for Sweden emerge from Hungary or not,” says Vanhanen.

Miklóssy also reminds us of the same.

“Hungary has had no conditions of any kind. We only repeat the mantra that Hungary supports, but nothing happens.”

According to him, it is mainly a matter of theater, which is used to try to delay the process in case Hungary could somehow benefit from it.

“When North Macedonia’s membership was ratified in Hungary, it took two months. In addition, a contingency law is currently in force in Hungary, which in theory would give the government the opportunity to decide on the matter without the parliament,” says Miklóssy.

Mixed According to Vanhanen and Miklóssy, Hungary’s pain is related to its money disputes with the EU.

“However, it is difficult to see what direct benefit Hungary could have from this delay. The country’s government is certainly ready to do whatever it takes to get EU support money, but another question is whether this will help anything,” says Vanhanen.

EU countries decided in December to cut 6.3 billion euros from Hungary’s cohesion funds in the budget period up to 2027.

The 5.8 billion euro stimulus money decided in the summer of 2020 will also not be granted to Hungary, unless Hungary implements a total of 27 reforms defined by the EU Commission, with which the country should enhance anti-corruption work, secure the independence of its judiciary and the realization of the rule of law.

Financial issues will probably come up at the European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday next week.

That too according to researchers, one cannot fully trust whether Hungary will be able to ratify Finland’s membership on March 27, as it has announced.

“We have already learned and experienced that these dates have changed before. In this matter too, you can’t know anything for sure in advance, but we have to act according to the information that is given to us from Hungary”, says Vanhanen.