Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto: Hungary will not discuss military assistance to Kyiv in the EU

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Hungary refused to discuss in the European Union (EU) the financing of military assistance to Kiev during an informal summit of the heads of diplomatic and military departments of the countries of association in Spanish Toledo. This is reported TASS.

The diplomat explained his decision by the fact that the Hungarian bank OTP is still on the Ukrainian list of “international sponsors of the war.” Szijjarto noted that until this issue is resolved, Hungary will refuse to discuss military assistance.

“Hungary should not be asked to send more of its taxpayers’ money to Ukraine, while the largest Hungarian financial institution, with three million people holding accounts, is on the list of “international war sponsors.” Everyone feels, everyone sees, everyone knows that this is nonsense, ”said the Hungarian Foreign Minister.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the West can no longer afford to include Ukraine in NATO, as this historic opportunity was missed 15 years ago.