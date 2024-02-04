Hungary refused to block funding for arms supplies to the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the EU fund

Budapest abandoned plans to block an increase in the budget of the European Peace Fund to help Kyiv. Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Peter Szijjártó announced this to VRT TV channel. transmits Hirado.

He recalled that Hungary remains one of the few countries that does not send weapons to Ukraine, and does not plan to change its position. However, the country cannot and will not interfere with other states in this matter.

Szijjártó added that the decision in the European Union on the transfer of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be made without taking Hungary into account.

Earlier, Szijjártó, after an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, said that Budapest would still not supply Ukraine with weapons, but was ready to pay for the supply of military equipment there. He emphasized that the European Commission proposed increasing the European Peace Fund by five billion euros in 2024 to compensate EU countries for arms supplies to Ukraine.