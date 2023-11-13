Foreign Minister Szijjártó: Hungary did not approve the €500 million tranche to Kyiv without NACP guarantees

Hungary refused to approve the allocation of 500 million euros for weapons to Kiev from the European Peace Fund without guarantees from the National Anti-Corruption Agency (NACP) of Ukraine that Hungarian companies would not be included in the list of “international war sponsors.” This was stated by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjártó, reports RIA News.

We adhere to our position: until we receive guarantees from the Ukrainian NAPC that the situation with the inclusion of OTR Bank or any other Hungarian enterprise on flimsy reasons in the list of international war sponsors will never repeat Peter Szijjarto Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry

In October, the European Union again failed to agree on new aid to Ukraine

On October 23, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) member countries had again failed to agree on the next tranche of 500 million euros for arms supplies to Ukraine.

On October 23, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) member countries had again failed to agree on the next tranche of 500 million euros for arms supplies to Ukraine.

We have not yet been able to reach an agreement on the allocation of a new tranche of military assistance of 500 million euros, but we will definitely do this in the future Josep Borrell head of European diplomacy

Szijjártó calls for Ukraine not to be accepted into the EU due to the threat of war

On November 8, Szijjártó said that Ukraine’s admission to the European Union (EU) should be rejected for now.

Siyairto named the condition for Ukraine’s admission to the EU and emphasized that for this to happen, the conflict in the country must end. In his opinion, the state should not be annexed to the organization because of the threat of war, otherwise it will spread to the territory of the bloc itself.

Otherwise, war would come to the European Union along with Ukraine, which we clearly do not want. Enlargement should be aimed at preserving peace, not at bringing war into the European Union Peter Szijjarto Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry

The politician also spoke about the absurdity of Ukraine’s admission to the European Union. He explained that in the conditions of non-compliance with freedom of speech and the media, as well as the reluctance to hold elections, it is impossible to assess compliance with the principles of the rule of law in the country.

There is a war in Ukraine, so we see that freedom of the media and freedom of speech are not respected, we see that elections are not being held Peter Szijjarto Head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat added that he considers the decision of the European Commission on Ukraine’s failure to fulfill the conditions for membership in the EU to be correct – in particular, serious violations in the field of respect for the rights of national minorities.