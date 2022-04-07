The Hungarian President Viktor Orbán who this Sunday achieved a fourth consecutive term after achieving a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, has been in favor of continuing to pay Russia with rubles, against the criteria of the G-7 and the rest of Europe.

He already warned that he would oppose apply sanctions to Russia’s energywhile offering his country to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a possible venue for peace talks with Ukraine.

The ban on Russian imports of coal still does not have the approval of the 27, and closing the flow of gas or oil is going to be much more complex. Sources close to the Hungarian government confirm that they are very concerned about these sanctions and that they want a Council of Europe before taking further action.

Europe’s response

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenannounced in Parliament that he planned to launch the mechanism to withholding European funds from Hungary as punishment for violating the rule of law. But it is that Hungary’s energy dependence on Russia makes it defend a position that collides with its partners, but not with its supplier of gas, oil, coal…

The Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto He explained that same position on Wednesday: “We are not willing to risk the peace and security of the Hungarian people, so we do not transport weapons or vote for energy sanctions,” he said in a statement. He also called the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest for consultations, just at a time when the rest of the countries are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats.

In another confrontational moment, the minister declared, “It is time for the Ukrainian leaders to stop insulting Hungary. This is not our war and that is why we want to stay out of it,” Szjjarto said.

Concern in NATO

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, who is meeting again today with the foreign ministers of the allied countries, has made public a conversation he has had with Orbán: “I have spoken with the Prime Minister of Hungary. NATO Allies are united in our condemnation of Russia’s brutal war against an independent sovereign nation. We are prepared for the long term, supporting Ukraine, strengthening our sanctions and increasing our deterrence and defense.”