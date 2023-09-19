Hungary on the horizon

In the week leading up to the first edition of the Indian Grand Prix, Dorna Sports is moving forward to be able to add another round of the championship to start from 2024, this time on European soil. After a first failed attempt in 2021, which aimed to enter this stage this year, the organizers of the series have reopened a second project which would bring MotoGP back to Hungary.

MotoGP, but not only

Unlike the first negotiation, the foundations for realizing this return actually seem more serious and feasible, and not only as regards the MotoGP. As reported by the official MotoGP website, in fact, the plan includes the addition of a GP for the Superbikes on the new circuit Balaton as early as next year, the same one that would act as a ‘reserve’ circuit for MotoGP. The latter, however, could return permanently at the Hungaroring from 2025on the same track that already hosts the Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The project

More than a simple rumor, this is a real desire on Dorna’s part HUMDA (Hungarian Mobility Development Agency), underlined in a press release published by the official MotoGP and Superbike portals: “The return of MotoGP to Hungary could be closer than you think – we read in the note – the collaboration between Dorna Sports and HUMDA is currently ongoing, with two events on the horizon in the near future. Dorna and HUMDA are working together on the homologation of the Hungaroring and the new Balaton Park Circuit with the aim of bringing MotoGP and WorldSBK back to Hungary soon. The goal of an updated agreement between Dorna and HUMDA is primarily to include the Balaton Park in the 2024 WorldSBK calendar and as a reserve event for MotoGP next season, with the Hungaroring returning to MotoGP from 2025“.

31 years (for now) of absence

Inaugurated last May, the Balaton Park Circuit is located in the western area of ​​the country, and develops over a route just over 4 km with 16 curves in totalto travel in Counterclockwise. Designed by the Hungarian engineer Ferenc Gulacsi, the racetrack has 120,000 seats, but above all it is close to being approved by the FIA ​​and FIM to be able to host any type of international two and four wheel competition, which would give rise to a real Hungarian ‘derby’ between Balaton and Hungaroring to be able to host the main world. In the event that the project were to be successful, regardless of the assignment of the circuit, Hungary would once again host the MotoGP World Championship for the first time since 1992. In the then 500 class, the winner was the American Eddie Lawson, with the Italians Alessandro Gramigni and Luca Cadalora climbing to the top step of the podium in the 125 and 250 classes respectively.