Hungary proposes to nominate Erdogan for Nobel Prize for mediating Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said the country is in favor of nominating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize for mediating negotiations on Ukraine. Broadcast of the press conference following the talks with the Turkish counterpart is available on the diplomat’s Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

Szijjarto stressed that Turkey’s mediation experience in negotiations is “the only successful one” to date. He recalled that thanks to the efforts of the Turkish leader and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a grain deal was held.

“Today, an initiative has appeared, the essence of which is for President Erdogan to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, since the only successful experience of mediation in <...> Ukraine is associated with his name,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the head of the Hungarian Cabinet, Bertalan Havasi, said that Hungary and Turkey are calling on the international community for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.