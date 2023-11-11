Hungarian Foreign Ministry: Europe needs a security system acceptable to Russia and Ukraine

The Hungarian government has proposed creating a new international security system in Europe that will meet the interests of both Russia and Ukraine, said Tamás Menczer, Secretary of State for Bilateral Relations at the Hungarian Foreign Ministry. Writes about this TASS.

Commenting on the situation in Ukraine, he clarified that Budapest is calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. According to him, Moscow and Kyiv need to start preparing a peace agreement and organize negotiations.

“We need to create a security system that will provide guarantees for the security of Ukraine and will be acceptable to Russia,” he emphasized.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó said that Budapest would host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine without hesitation if the parties declared their readiness.