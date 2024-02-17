Home page politics

Viktor Orban and his Hungary are considered Israel-friendly. © Denes Erdos/AP/dpa

Munich/Brussels – Hungary has prevented a joint appeal from the EU states to the Israeli government. As several diplomats confirmed to the German Press Agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the country did not want to accept that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Israel on behalf of all 27 EU states not to launch a new military offensive in the south of the Gaza Strip. Borrell could therefore only make the statement in his own name.

The text states that the EU is very concerned about the Israeli government's plans for a possible ground operation in Rafah. We therefore call on the Israeli government not to take military action in the city of Rafah, which would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation and prevent the urgently needed provision of basic services and humanitarian assistance.

It is important to ensure the protection of all civilians at all times in accordance with international humanitarian law. More than a million civilians currently live in Rafah – most of them refugees from other parts of the Gaza Strip.

The Hungarian government initially had no comment on Borrell's text. It is considered particularly Israel-friendly in the EU. According to EU diplomats, Germany would have agreed to the declaration.

EU deployment in the Red Sea also an issue

The Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip was triggered by an unprecedented massacre that terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out in Israel on October 7th. On the Israeli side, more than 1,200 people were killed. Israel responded with massive air strikes and, from the end of October, also with a ground offensive.

According to Borrell, the situation in the Middle East will also be a topic at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. During the talks, the start of the military operation in the Red Sea, which has already been agreed in principle, should also be decided. He plans to send European warships to the region. These are then intended to protect merchant ships there from attacks by the militant Islamist Houthis from Yemen. The militia wants to use shelling of ships to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, which followed the Hamas massacre in Israel. dpa