Saturday, February 10, 2024
Hungary | President Katalin Novák resigns due to the amnesty scandal

February 10, 2024
Novák had pardoned the former deputy director of the orphanage, who had covered up cases of abuse of its residents.

Hungarian president Katalin Novák has resigned, the news agencies Reuters and AFP say. He announced his resignation on Saturday.

Novák has come under increasing criticism and pressure to resign after he pardoned a man convicted of covering up sexual abuse at a children's home.

“I made a mistake … today is the last day I will speak to you as president,” Novák said on state television.

Novák is the prime minister Viktor Orbán a close ally. She was the first female president of Hungary.

The role of the president in Hungary is mostly ceremonial.

