Foreign Minister Szijjarto predicts destruction of Ukraine if conflict is not ended

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the strategy of the European Union and NATO has not yielded results in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. This was reported by TASS with reference to CNN.

Without ending the conflict, he said, the country will be destroyed. “You see the risk of escalation. You see the brutality on the battlefield. And I think the situation will get worse,” he stressed.

The politician added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have failed to achieve success on the battlefield. “When we ask what final amount of weapons we should supply to turn the tide on the battlefield, no one can give an answer,” he added.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban condemned the growing role of the North Atlantic alliance in the conflict in Ukraine, calling it “dangerous and irresponsible.” “NATO was created 75 years ago to protect the security of its members. But NATO is now clearly moving away from its original goals and becoming more of a military organization,” he said.