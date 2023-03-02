AP: Hungarian National Assembly postpones vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO

The Hungarian National Assembly has postponed the vote on Sweden and Finland joining NATO. This is reported Associated Press (AP) with reference to the decision of Parliament.

According to the updated schedule published on Thursday, March 2, it will take place no earlier than March 20. It is noted that the decision to postpone the vote for two weeks until the parliamentary session, which begins on March 20, is due to the fact that Hungary remains the only NATO member country, with the exception of Turkey, which has not yet approved the applications of the two Scandinavian countries to join the military alliance.

Earlier in Hungary, they were afraid of the consequences of Sweden and Finland joining NATO. According to Mate Kocis, leader of the FIDES-Hungarian Civil Union faction, some deputies are concerned that this could aggravate relations between Russia and the West.

In July 2022, NATO member countries signed the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland. These states will become part of the alliance after all NATO member countries ratify the accession protocols.

To date, the membership of Sweden and Finland in the alliance has not been ratified by Hungary and Turkey. At the same time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara does not currently look positively at Sweden’s application for NATO membership.