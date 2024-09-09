Szijjarto: Hungary to donate €14 million from Peace Fund for Chad’s defense instead of Ukraine

Hungary has decided to give its share of the money from the European Peace Fund to the defense of Chad instead of Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Peter Szijjarto, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to the minister, the country’s government has initiated the allocation of 14 billion by the European Union to develop the defense potential of the African state. The proposal will be discussed at the Council of Permanent Representatives of the bloc’s countries on September 26. Budapest hopes for a positive decision on its request.

During the two-day visit of the delegation from Chad, headed by President Mahamat Deby, a set of agreements was signed between the countries, including on combating illegal migration, defense and agriculture, Szijjarto said. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced plans to turn the Hungarian diplomatic mission in N’Djamena into an embassy. According to him, this will help to most effectively develop economic, educational and military cooperation.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced a new “high-profile” event as part of his Ukraine peace initiative. He said it would take place in September.