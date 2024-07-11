Hungary | Orpo explains why Finland skips the ministerial meetings hosted by Hungary: “It’s not a good start”

Hungary|Orpo characterizes the missed ministerial meetings as “discussion forums”.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo confirms to HS that Finland intends to skip the informal EU ministerial meetings organized in Hungary in July.

HS information According to Viktor Orbán for a visit to Moscow.

Why did you end up with such a boycott solution, Prime Minister Orpo?

“The country holding the presidency has a special responsibility for nurturing the unity of the Union, based on jointly accepted positions and operating principles,” Prime Minister Orpo commented via text message.

“Orbán’s actions are not a good start to the Hungarian presidency.”

Orban went on his own accord to meet the Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday, after Hungary took over the rotating presidency of the EU just a couple of days earlier. He later traveled to China to meet the president Xi Jinping. Orbán says he is promoting his “mission of peace” with the meetings.

On Thursday, he was said to meet as well Donald Trump’s Stateside.

Several EU countries have criticized Orbán’s actions.

As a protest, only civil servants would represent Finland and Sweden at the July ministerial meetings organized by Hungary. Sweden’s EU minister Jessica Roswall commented on the matter to a Swedish news agency for TT.

“Hungary’s actions as chairman are harmful and must have consequences. That is why Sweden is not going to participate in politically informal ministerial meetings in July,” said Roswall.

Orpo does not comment on whether other EU countries also plan to leave their ministers home from meetings in Hungary.

According to TT, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland also send only civil servants to the meetings.

Hungary organizes five more informal ministerial meetings during July. A meeting of environment ministers is currently underway in Hungary.

According to Orpo, informal ministerial meetings are mainly “discussion forums” and therefore no decisions are made or conclusions drawn up.

Why didn’t Finland decide not to participate in the meetings altogether, but to send officials to them?

“According to my information, no member state is about to leave completely,” Orpo commented.