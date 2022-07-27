BRUSSELS. Viktor Orban has passed the mark. The Hungarian prime minister has always been at the center of continuous iron-arms with the European Union for his policies and his worldview, but the myth of race is too much, even for his closest collaborators. “We are willing to mix with each other, but we don’t want to become mixed race peoples.” Words, those of Orban, which are triggering a real earthquake.

The myth of purity brings to mind the darkest days of history, and the “lord of Hungary” is discharged by one of his closest collaborators. Zsuzsa Hegedus, personal adviser and one of the people closest to the prime minister resigns after what he does not hesitate to define “a Nazi speech worthy of Joseph Goebbels”, the third reich’s minister for propaganda and one of Hadolf Hitler’s loyalists.

Hegedus chooses his words and comparisons with strength and conviction. Orban delivered his discord speech at the 31st summer campus in Bálványos. He therefore addressed a young audience, in what was seen as an indoctrination and propaganda action of the worst kind. Orban presented his anti-migrant vision to the students. Immigration, for Orban “we could call it population replacement or flooding”. It is from here that he starts to arrive at the new myth of the race, no longer Aryan but Magyar. With a clear invitation: to educate the new generations. “Those we don’t want to let in will have to be stopped at our western borders, Schengen or non-Schengen. Our task is solely to prepare our children to be able to do so ».

The Jewish community also rises. Chief Rabbi Robert Fröhlich recalls that “only one race inhabits this land, and it is that of Homo Sapiens, unique and undivided.” Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Lucian Aurescu calls Orban’s words “unacceptable”. The government spokesman, the very loyal Zoltan Kovacs, tries to minimize. He accuses “the elite of the mainstream media” of “exaggerating a couple of jokes from Prime Minister Orban on immigration and assimilation.” But the case is unlikely to fall. It is clear that by now the increasingly extremist drift of the Hungarian leader is getting stronger. Criticism also comes from the Luxembourg foreign ministry. The European Commission avoids entering with a straight leg, but the head of the service of the spokespersons of the community executive calls to order. “The EU has values ​​enshrined in the treaties and implements policies in line with these values ​​and with these articles of the treaties.” The EU motto says “united in diversity”. Orban also denies the EU.