Hungary | Orbán wore a “Greater Hungary” scarf – Ukraine invited the ambassador for an interview

Orbán wore a scarf in a football match. According to Ukraine, the behavior does not help the relations between the countries.

Hungarian of the prime minister Viktor Orbán the choice of clothing has aroused widespread criticism, for example in Ukraine, the news agency Reuters and The Kyiv Independent and Ukrainian Pravda -foliage.

Orbán wore the scarf in a friendly match between Hungary and Greece, where Hungary’s territory included parts of Austria, Serbia, Ukraine, Slovakia, Romania and Croatia. This scarf depicting the region of “Greater Hungary” represented the regions that belonged to the then Kingdom of Hungary.

The scarf can be seen in a video published on Orbán’s Instagram account.

The monarchy was abolished after the First World War.

“Supporting Hungarian revisionist ideas does not help the relations between Ukraine and Hungary, and does not follow the principles of European practice,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine demands, according to Nikolenko, an apology from Hungary and an assurance that it has no claims to the territories of Ukraine. Ukraine is also in the process of summoning the Hungarian ambassador for an interview due to the incident.

Also, a Romanian MEP Alin Mituța criticized Orbán in his tweet.

“Another irresponsible act by Viktor Orbán, who appeared today with a scarf showing the map of Greater Hungary. This is a revisionist gesture that puts Orbán [Venäjän presidentin Vladimir] Putin’s alongside, who also dreams of changing state borders. Him [Orbánia] sanctions should be imposed and EU leaders and the European Council should isolate him.”

Orbán did not directly take a position on Ukraine’s claims, but wrote in his Facebook update that football is not politics. He also urged people not to take things too seriously.