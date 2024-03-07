Hungary | Orbán will meet Trump in Florida and feed him Putin's message

Hungary is trying to promote peace negotiations favorable to Russia.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is on a visit to the United States, where he has attracted attention, who he is No meet: the president Joe Biden representatives of the administration.

This is extraordinary for the leader of an EU and NATO country in the United States.

Instead, Orbán meets someone who is trying to return to the presidency Donald Trump's on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. On Thursday, Orbán took part in a panel discussion at the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.

Trump's with Orbán plans to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, said the Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó news agency Bloomberg's by.

Orbán is likely to feed Trump in practice Vladimir Putin to communicate favorable peace negotiations to Russia. In an interview with the Russian Ria news agency on Wednesday, Szijjártó said that ending the war through negotiations is inevitable because “Kiev cannot defeat Russia” and “Russia cannot defeat the entire West.”

Some experts are deeply worried about Orbán's message to the possible next US president.

“It can't be wrong to assume that, after all, Orbán is lobbying US foreign policy in Russia's favor,” a former Hungarian intelligence official Peter Buda reviews the newspaper For The Guardian.

Hungary has not offered arms to Ukraine, and Orbán has not visited the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with. Hungary also lobbied against the EU's joint support for Ukraine in acceptance and in the ratification of Finland's and Sweden's NATO memberships.

A national conservative, Orbán, who has criticized Hungary's democracy and the independence of the judiciary, has positioned himself in the same camp as Trump for years.

Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly praised Orbán in his public speeches.

Last in Orbán criticized several criminal charges brought against Trump conservative American star host by Tucker Carlson in the interview.

“Using the judiciary against political opponents – it would be hard to imagine in Hungary,” Orbán broke down.

Orbán has repeated that only Trump as US president can bring peace to Ukraine.

“It's not a gamble, but actually a bet on the only sensible solution, that we in Hungary put our hope in the return of President Trump,” Orbán said at an economic forum on Monday, according to Reuters news agency.

Orbán undoubtedly also hopes that his own international weight will be strengthened if a member of the Hengge family returns to the White House.