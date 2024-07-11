Hungary | Orbán unexpectedly meets with Trump

Hungary|Orbán will not represent the EU at the meeting, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán will meet the previous president of the United States on Thursday Donald Trump’ssay news agency sources.

Orbán and Trump will meet at Trump’s Florida home, three sources tell the news agency Reuters.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear. However, one of the sources said Ukraine was the main topic.

Orbán will not represent the EU at the meeting, said the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington military alliance at the NATO summit.

Trump is eyeing a return to the White House in the November elections.

Right-wing populist and authoritarian Orbán is a long-time supporter of Trump. The two last met in March. Orbán then said that he supports Trump’s candidacy in the presidential election campaign.

Hungary started as the rotating EU presidency at the beginning of July, i.e. on Monday of last week.

Orbán began his self-proclaimed “mission of peace” as well. The very next day, he flew to Kiev for a surprise visit to meet the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last Friday, it was Moscow’s turn, where Orbán met the president Vladimir Putin. On Monday of this week, Orbán met the President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The visit to Moscow in particular has angered other EU countries and Hungary’s NATO allies. According to HS data Finland and Sweden plan to boycott the EU ministerial meetings organized in Hungary as a protest.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó distanced himself from NATO on Thursday. According to Szijjártó, Hungary does not want NATO to become an anti-China bloc, and Hungary does not intend to support such a development.

On Thursday, China accused NATO of “fomenting confrontation”. On Wednesday in Washington, NATO leaders expressed their concerns about the deepening relations between China and Russia in an unprecedentedly strong way.

Correction 11.7. at 7:55 p.m.: Removed from the article the erroneous mention that the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb, also said about Viktor Orbán’s meeting with Donald Trump that he does not represent the EU in the meeting. In reality, the comment was about Orbán’s visit to Moscow.