Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacted from Vienna to criticism that rained down on him after comments on “mixed race” made during his recent visit to Romania. “I have a clear and direct position, I define myself as an anti-immigration and anti-immigrant politician. It is not a racial problem, it is a cultural problem. We want to keep our civilization as it is now and in this respect we differentiate ourselves from Austria. We will protect always our borders, “said Orban, who met the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Vienna.