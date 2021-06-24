“We don’t have a law against homosexuality in Hungary. We have a law that defends parents and children. It is always better to read first and then react ». Thus the Hungarian premier, Viktor Orban, arriving at the European summit. Orban said he responded in these terms to the leaders who criticized him, and recalled that he had “fought for freedom under the communist regime, including gay rights”. “It’s not about homosexuality,” he insisted, saying he was willing to confront. But he will not withdraw the law, “already approved and in force”.

The position of the Hungarian premier at the EU summit is more than delicate: as President David Sassoli reiterated yesterday, the European Parliament “is firm in demanding respect for European values ​​and rules”.

“We have values ​​that are based on respect for the dignity of everyone, and therefore the fight against discrimination, and no weakness in this regard, which endanger the rule of law” echoed the French president Macron, who added : “We will have a frank and firm discussion between Member States on the law of Hungary. I hope that in tonight’s dialogue with Orban we can find a way that will allow him to carry forward his priorities, but respecting our values, and therefore get him to change the text ».

The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, presented himself at the current EU summit with a rainbow brooch on his chest, while the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte did not go around it too much. “With this anti-LGBT law, Hungary has no place in the EU.” The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, limited himself to stating: “” Values ​​are at the heart of the European project, I hope that tonight during dinner we will be able to discuss this issue “