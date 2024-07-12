Hungary | Orbán continued his solo at Trump – “We are now 12 in a day and it has already caused great damage”

Hungary|The headstrong actions of the Hungarian Prime Minister anger other EU countries.

12.7. 21:44

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán discussed Donald Trump’s with “the possibilities of peace”, Orbán’s spokesman said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Right-wing populist and authoritarian Orbán met the previous US president on Thursday at his Florida home. Orbán, who is known as a long-term supporter of Trump, attended the NATO summit in Washington before that.

According to his spokesman, Orbán met with Trump “as the next stop on his peace mission”.

Orbán seeks a ceasefire in Ukraine. He wrote message service X that he had discussed peace with Trump.

“Good news of the day: he’s going to solve it!” Orbán glowed.

Hungary started at the beginning of July, i.e. on Monday of last week, as the rotating EU presidency.

Orbán immediately set up his own “peace mission”. The very next day, he flew to Kiev for a surprise visit to meet the president Volodymyr Zelensky and three days later to Moscow to meet the president Vladimir Putin.

On Monday of this week, it was Beijing’s turn, where Orbán met the Chinese president Xi Jinping.

The independent action and especially the visit to Moscow has angered other EU countries and NATO allies.

“His behavior is disrespectful to both the host country, the United States, and its allies,” the President of Finland Alexander Stubb said in Washington.

In Stubb’s opinion, it makes no sense to have discussions with authoritarian regimes that violate international law.

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz on the other hand, stated about the meeting with Trump that Orbán does not represent the EU in the meeting.

Germany’s according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hungary’s EU presidency has already caused harm during the first two weeks.

“We are now at 12 a day and it has already caused a lot of damage,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, according to Reuters.