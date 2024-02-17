Hungary | Orbán commented on the president's resignation: The decision was right but also a great loss for Hungary

Although Prime Minister Viktor Orbán considered the resignations after the amnesty to be correct, he also praised those who resigned.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán according to the country's president Katalin Novak too the decision to leave was the right one, but also a great loss for Hungary. Orbán commented on the matter in his annual State of the Nation address on Saturday.

Hungarian media reported on the content of Orbán's speech, among others Telex and Hungary Today.

Hungary has been shaken this month by the pardoning of the former director of a children's home who covered up cases of child abuse. The issue was raised by an independent media 444.

The row has led to the departure of several of Orbán's allies.

The president who granted the amnesty announced a week ago on Saturday that he would resign due to the uproar.

According to Orbán, Novak's resignation and the election of a new president is the only way to restore “national unity”.

“In this situation, what had to happen happened,” Orbán said in his speech.

Also the country's former Minister of Justice Judit Varga announced a week ago that he was withdrawing from public duties because he had given his consent to the amnesty as a minister.

According to Orbán, Varga's resignation was also necessary.

“Even good people make bad decisions,” Orbán said in his speech.

Orbán thanked both those who left their positions for the work they did.

“Their little fingers have more dignity than all the leaders of the left put together,” Orbán said in his speech.

Orbán's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas assured on Friday that the prime minister found out about the amnesty only after the media wrote about it.

Last week, Orbán suggested that those convicted of crimes against children could not receive amnesty.

Orbán also mentioned in his speech on Saturday that laws protecting children are going to be brought before the country's parliament.

At the end of his speech, Orbán said that he hoped the former president of the United States Donald Trump's return to US leadership. According to Orbán, Trump could bring peace to Eastern Europe.

Tens of thousands people demonstrated against the amnesty in the Hungarian capital Budapest on Friday.

The demonstration was organized by several Hungarian public figures.

“The Hungarian state has failed. No transparent, thorough and independent investigation has been conducted to find out who is responsible”, said the tubettja who was organizing the demonstration Edina Pottyondy in his speech on Friday.

On Friday, the bishop of the Hungarian Reformed Church joined the ranks of those who resigned due to the uproar Zoltan Balog, who had supported Novak's amnesty decision. The bishop had previously also served as a minister of the Hungarian government and as a member of parliament.