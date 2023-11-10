Political scientist Oleg Bondarenko: Hungary will block payments to Ukraine from the EU

Hungary will never agree to link the issue of allocating funds to Ukraine from the budget of the European Union (EU) and its entry into the organization with the return of money from European funds to the Hungarian side. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated this in a radio interview. Kossuth.

“I would like to make it very clear that Hungary’s disagreement with the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU is not a subject of bargaining. This should not be associated with any money issues. We must give what they owe,” the politician said.

The head of the office of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Gergely Gulyas, noted that the Hungarian government proposed that the EU grant Ukraine the status of a privileged partner, but not a member of the association.

Of course, it is worth offering Ukraine some kind of relationship, some kind of privileged partnership, but there is no way to start negotiations with it Gergely GuyashHead of the Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary

Hungary blocks EU money for Ukraine

In October, Viktor Orban promised to block any allocation of money to Ukraine from the EU until it receives justification for the need for this step. He demanded a clear explanation of the need to allocate additional tranches to Ukraine, and not put forward a simple proposal to “give more money.”

Previously, the reason why Hungary blocked the allocation of funds to Ukraine was the situation with the OTP bank, which was included in the Ukrainian list of “international war sponsors.”

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó promised that the Hungarian authorities will continue to block the allocation of multimillion-dollar aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian side removes the bank from the list.

The diplomat called the presence of a financial organization on this list unacceptable and emphasized that the activities of the country’s largest bank are fully consistent with both national and international laws.

Related materials:

Viktor Orban expressed his readiness to meet with the Ukrainian delegation to discuss the situation with OTP Bank, and Peter Szijjártó demanded written guarantees from Ukraine not to include OTP Bank in the list of “war sponsors.” According to him, all the reasons why he was included in this list were false, ridiculous and unfounded.

In addition, Hungarian Member of the European Parliament István Ujhelyi said that “Brussels bureaucracy” could be the reason why EU funds intended for Hungary were allocated to Ukraine.

Presumably, the funds from the Recovery and Resilience Fund allocated to Hungary and EU funds from the standard Multiannual Financial Development Program for 2021-2027 are not yet available for the country because the “Brussels bureaucracy” is giving them to Ukraine

Viktor Orban also suggested that part of the EU money for Hungary has already been transferred to Ukraine. He added that he estimates that the EU owes the Hungarian side more than three billion euros because Budapest has fulfilled its financial obligations to Brussels.

The Prime Minister’s Administration added that Ukraine will not receive funds from the European Union budget until Hungary is given its money.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Reuters

The expert assessed Hungary’s policy within the EU as independent

Director of the Progressive Policy Foundation Oleg Bondarenko told Lenta.ru that the Hungarian leadership pursues a very independent policy in all respects and is not subordinate to the EU in a political sense. According to him, in this situation, European bureaucrats are trying to find control over Hungary and see budget management as a possible solution.

At the moment, Hungary benefits more from EU membership. She will continue to use her policy quite successfully, at any critical moment to say that they should first be paid the funds, and then only discuss that money should be allocated to some other country Oleg Bondarenkopolitical scientist, director of the Progressive Policy Foundation

On October 3, The Financial Times (FT), citing officials familiar with the situation, reported that the European Commission would unfreeze a €13 billion financing project for Hungary, previously blocked due to problems with the rule of law in the country. According to the publication’s interlocutors, the decision was made with the expectation that Hungary would increase financial support for Ukraine in response.

Hungary has become the main opponent of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU

On November 8, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the organization recommends starting negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The body made this recommendation after assessing countries’ progress in meeting their reform targets.

Peter Szijjarto pointed out the absurdity of Ukraine’s admission to the EU. He explained that in the conditions of non-compliance with freedom of speech and the media, as well as the reluctance to hold elections, it is impossible to assess compliance with the principles of the rule of law in the country.

There is a war in Ukraine, so we see that freedom of the media and freedom of speech are not respected, we see that elections are not being held Peter SzijjartoMinister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary

He also named the condition for Ukraine’s admission to the EU and emphasized that for this to happen, the conflict in the country must end. In his opinion, the state should not be annexed to the organization because of the threat of war, otherwise it will spread to the territory of the bloc itself.

Photo: Pavlo Palamarchuk / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Hungary blocks Ukraine’s accession to the EU due to the situation in Transcarpathia

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Hungary stated that the country will not support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union until the neighboring country restores the rights of Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.

Hungary believes that the rights of Hungarians in the Transcarpathian region are being oppressed in Ukraine. She will do everything possible to protect these Hungarians according to her vision. Oleg Bondarenkopolitical scientist, director of the Progressive Policy Foundation

Peter Szijjártó noted that due to the military conflict, Hungary was ready to postpone the issue of restoring the rights of Transcarpathian Hungarians to the level until 2015. However, due to the adoption of a number of laws in 2022 concerning the linguistic rights of minorities in Ukraine, the Hungarian side reconsidered its position.

On December 13, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on national minorities. It guarantees representatives of national minorities the rights and freedoms, including the use of their language “privately and publicly, in oral and written forms,” but “within limits not contrary to the law.” See also Kentucky .. More floods and a curfew due to "thefts" According to the law, a national minority is considered a group of citizens of Ukraine who are not ethnic Ukrainians, traditionally live on the territory of Ukraine, but at the same time are an integral, integrated and organic part of Ukrainian society. However, the text of the law notes that the rights of representatives of national minorities may be limited in the interests of national security, territorial integrity and public order. In 2023, Hungary and Romania approached the Venice Commission on this law. She made comments on the law, including regarding the infringement of the rights to use the language of representatives of national minorities.

According to him, about 10 years ago, the Ukrainian authorities began to restrict the rights of ethnic Hungarians who live in Transcarpathia. He emphasized that the cultural and historical symbols of the Hungarian nation suffered, and people lost the opportunity to fully educate children in schools and universities in their native language.

Because of the issue of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine, Hungary will continue to block any payments to the neighboring country from the EU budget and will prohibit any supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian side, noted Oleg Bondarenko

He added that Hungary claims that Hungarians in Ukraine have a special status, so that they have their representatives at all levels of government, which is currently not enshrined in legislation.

Hungary will strive for this with all its might, therefore, in this sense, the interests of Russia and Hungary are, to a certain extent, similar Oleg Bondarenkopolitical scientist, director of the Progressive Policy Foundation

In his opinion, at some point this problem of national minorities may transform the current diplomatic confrontation between Budapest and Kiev into military action by Hungary in Ukraine, but only in a situation if some other country – for example Poland – sends its troops into Western Ukraine. In this situation, the Hungarian contingent may enter the territory of Transcarpathia in order to protect the Hungarians.