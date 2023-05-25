Hungary opposed the introduction of sanctions by the European Union (EU) against eight Chinese companies that allegedly continue to cooperate with Russia despite the prohibitions imposed by Western countries. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, on Thursday, May 25, after a meeting in Brussels with his colleagues from the EU dealing with economic and regional development issues.

Considering the issue of cooperation with the PRC and, noting the importance of such relations for Europe, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry recalled that there is now a discussion about the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. Brussels wants to include eight Chinese companies in this package.

“We continue to ask the European Commission not to include these eight Chinese companies in the sanctions list. <...> This is very dangerous, because it will cause a strong response from the Chinese,” the minister said at a meeting with Hungarian journalists.

According to him, this must be done in order not to damage the European economy and economic cooperation between China and Europe.

Szijjarto also said that Hungary had approached the European Commission (EC) with a proposal to develop a strategy for the development of economic cooperation between China and the EU, from which Europe could derive “maximum benefit”.

On May 8, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported on the intention of Brussels for the first time since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine to impose sanctions on Chinese companies for allegedly providing support to the Russian army. Among these Chinese companies are manufacturers of computer chips, microelectronics, which allegedly “has defense applications, including cruise missile guidance systems.”

It is noted that the sanctions list must be unanimously approved by 27 member states before it can be enforced.

Later, on May 19, it became known that the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against nine Chinese companies for ties with Russia. Organizations are registered in mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong and Macau.

Prior to this, in April, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted 10 entities from Russia, 12 from China, and one each from Turkey, Armenia, and Syria.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022.