Hungary | Opponent portrays Viktor Orbánia as Putin’s trojan horse taking Hungary towards dictatorship – Can anyone beat him in the election in Hungary a week away?

The elections in Hungary in a week’s time will not be free, democratic or fair, says Ákos Hadházy, an opposition spokesman, in an interview with HS.

Balatonvilágos / Budapest

Lake Balaton the water is more turquoise than in the Mediterranean, and in the woods by the lake there is only the fierce spring noise of birds.

At the eastern end of the lake are large Soviet ruins, abandoned resorts. During the Eastern Bloc, they belonged to the Hungarian Communist leadership. One of the villas in ruin has been named Fidel Castron according to, and the Cuban Communist leader has visited here.

The old piano still stands on the terrace of the Castro, which is probably played during the evenings of the dignitaries. It still makes a sound.

There is a small road in the woods with old villas. A gray-haired man is repairing a shaggy and mossy villa gate.

He is 75 years old András Mártha. Mártha once inherited her cottage from her grandparents. In the 1950s, the communist regime took over, he says, but the family got it back.

From his childhood, he remembers the armed guards guarding the Party Leaders Holiday Sites. They also threatened the children: they said they knew where the children’s home was in Budapest and that they could come visit.

“Now exactly the same things are happening here as during communism,” Mártha says.

The shores of Lake Balaton, which used to be used by all the people, have now ended up being owned by the oligarchs close to the Hungarian ruling party, Fidesz. Villas are also being built in nature reserves for the use and ownership of people close to the government.

“There is a strong civic movement here that is trying its best to stop this. But decisions are made by special law, so no normal regulations are passed on, ”says Marthá.

The luxury resort of the communist regime has been allowed to collapse on the shores of Lake Balaton.

András Mártha is repairing the gate at a cottage that once belonged to his grandparents.

Resorts are being built on the shores of Lake Balaton, which are a concern for the inhabitants of the area: ordinary people are being denied access to the beach and natural values ​​are not being taken into account.

“Almost all hotels belong to the oligarchs, Prime Minister Viktor Orbánin to the inner circle, ”says the opposition MP and candidate Ákos Hadházy In an interview with HS.

Hadházy has also been called the “Hungarian Navalny” for specializing in exposing corruption in Fidesz like an imprisoned opposition activist Alexei Navalnyi has done in Russia.

According to Hadházy, information on tenders and companies can be found quite easily in public databases.

“I don’t have to be afraid, I’m not going to go to jail and hopefully there’s no threat of poisoning. But it can change. That is why it is important that we are members of the EU, ”says Hadházy.

The Hungarian model involves “just” spreading nasty lies from the opposition. Hadházy has alleged in propaganda messages that he killed his neighbor and abused his son.

But if there were a referendum in Hungary on EU membership, Hadházy would be leaving on the border. He has thought it over with his loved ones.

According to Hadházy, Hungary is on a “one-way street towards a dictatorship”.

He calls the Fidesz administration a “franchise policy”. For he means that Orbán has taken the policy model and procedures from the Russian president From Vladimir Putin.

The defeat of free media has already succeeded, with a few exceptions. Orbán has built around it as well the court of the oligarchs, to which Hungarian EU assistance is directed.

In return, Orbán acts as “Putin’s Trojan horse” in the EU, breaking it down from within.

“Russia has become rich with oil money, and Putin has channeled money to oligarchs who have bought independent media. We have no oil revenues in Hungary, but since 2010 EU revenues have been directed at the oligarchs. ”

The EU is therefore like oil to Russia. According to Hadházy, the Hungarian model will work as long as “the EU is as stupid as it is now”.

If the EU makes it impossible to misuse subsidies, Fidesz might want Hungary to secede from the EU. According to Hadházy, on the other hand, it would also mean that Hungary would lose its important links with Russia and China.

According to him, Orbán has nothing to do but keep and increase his own power.

Hadházy, who characterizes himself as a liberal-conservative, is familiar with the long-held Fidesz party, where he himself began his political career. When Orbán’s corruption network became visible, he resigned from the party.

Of the week to get to Hungary is an election, and the war of aggression launched by Russia in Hungary’s neighboring country Ukraine has brought special tension to the election.

The opposition has joined forces from the far right to the Socialists to overthrow the authoritarian Fidesz, known for its corruption and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Opposition candidate for prime minister Peter Mark-Zay campaigned against Orban, challenging this from his close relationship with Putin.

The opposition also received help from the President of Ukraine for the rest of the week From Volodymyr Zelensky, which listed all EU countries by online video according to whether they support Ukraine. Particular attention was paid to Hungary, which Zelenskyi insisted on.

Although Hungary belongs to both the EU and NATO, the subject of the election campaign is whether it belongs to the West or the East.

“Our victory wouldn’t be a miracle, so it’s unlikely,” Hadházy says.

According to opinion polls, Fidesz is stronger than the opposition, but not crushing.

“The fact that we opposition parties are participating in the elections does not mean that these are democratic, free or fair elections. But we know that if Fidesz wins, it is not a real win, ”Hadházy says.

According to Hadházy, the biggest reason for the undemocratic nature of the election is Fidesz’s dominance in the media. It has been going on for years and growing all the time.

The state budget has funds of 150 million euros for government advertising. In addition, there will be state media as well as private media on the government’s leash.

Órban has the opportunity to speak freely one hour a week on state television. Usually the opposition does not get a voice at all. Historically, on March 17, the opposition prime ministerial candidate was televised for the first and only time so far – for five minutes.

Ákos Hadházy is an opposition MP who is investigating Orbán’s corruption networks.

Fidesz supporters gathered in downtown Budapest on Hungarian Independence Day on March 15th.

According to Hadházy, in his extensive election speeches, Orbán has not condemned Putin for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, he himself says he is the guarantor of peace in Hungary, and the opposition is taking Hungary to war.

“Putin has either bought or pressured Orban to keep quiet,” he estimates.

Fidesz dominance in public is evident throughout Hungary. The roadsides are full of facial images of Orbán and his party colleagues.

A major pro-Fidesz event was held in Budapest in mid-March. According to Hadházy, people were transported there by bus, as if to a recent Putin stadium ceremony in Moscow.

According to the opposition, the Orbán government is buying up people’s support with targeted subsidies, especially for families with children. Taxes paid last year were refunded to families just before the election.

As a result of a generous subsidy policy, the state treasury does not have enough money to improve the services of society. Hungary’s economic development over the past decade has been weaker than in most other former Eastern bloc countries in the EU.

Government critics accuse Fidesz of scrapping both health care and education.

In Budapest there is a demonstration by teachers and student students against the government. The government has recently imposed a ban on the education sector from going on strike.

It is just the latest frustration for the teacher resistance movement that has been campaigning against Fidesz for years. Protesters are wearing a plaid shirt or plaid scarf.

It is due to a recent statement by the Minister of Education that teachers are unclean or suspicious types who wear plaid shirts, says a French teacher in Budapest Kata Törley.

Tanitanek activist Kata Törley spoke at a student demonstration in Budapest.

In the speeches of the students is heard the invisibility but also the desire to fight in the vocation profession.

Many protesters say it would be worth doing something else in terms of money. Törley says that with twenty years of work experience, a full-time subject teacher receives a salary of about 780 euros a month.

He says the government is preventing teachers from teaching children critical thinking. The regulation of school curricula has tightened.

“Year after year has gone backwards,” Törley tells HS after his speech.

To remember what Finns have to say: “I am jealous of you”. Törley smiles, but tears in his eyes.

There are many construction sites for luxury resorts under construction on the shores of Lake Balaton.