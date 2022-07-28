The offer was reported by the Minister of Women, Cristiane Britto, in a document to which the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo had access

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó offered to help re-elect the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in a meeting held in early July in the United Kingdom with the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto.

The information is contained in the trip report made by the minister, to which the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo had access. Péter’s request for the meeting would have been motivated by the family vision shared by the countries and by the interest in the electoral scenario in Brazil.

“He [Péter Szijjártó] questioned whether there was anything the Hungarian government could do to help President Bolsonaro’s re-election“, says Cristiane in the report. The minister said at the meeting that Brazil is going through a “polarization”and the chancellor would have wanted “success” in the elections at the end of the meeting.

Other topics of conversation mentioned in the report were the decision of the United States Supreme Court that suspended the right to abortion in the country, the political situation in Colombia and the fact –celebrated by the Hungarian chancellor– that Brazil is not part of the Global Compact on Migration.

Regarding the “customs agenda”the minister said that the authorities had commented on a “pressure from both international organizations and the liberal press, dominant on the global stage“.

HUNGARY AND BOLSONARO

According to the document, the chancellor stated that the Hungarian community in Brazil, the largest in Latin America, mostly supports President Bolsonaro.

On July 11, Hungarian President Katalin Novák visited Bolsonaro at Planalto Palace, where they highlighted the countries’ convergence on conservative values. Novák said after the meeting that she talked to the Brazilian president about keeping “the question of the formation of a family in the central point of the government”.

The president has as an ally the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, with whom Bolsonaro met in February, in Budapest, and called “brother“.