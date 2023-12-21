Budapest (agencies)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said yesterday that there is no agreement between Hungary and Turkey regarding the ratification of Sweden’s application to join NATO, because the matter will be up to the Hungarian parliament to decide when to vote on that.

He added, “There is not much willingness among representatives of the ruling party in Hungary to agree to Sweden's request.”

Orban said in September that Budapest was in no rush to approve Sweden's entry into the alliance, signaling further delays in the process that has been stuck in parliament since last year.

He added, “There is no Hungarian-Turkish agreement regarding Sweden's attempt to join NATO,” explaining that “the approval will only be decided by the Hungarian Parliament when its members decide that the time has come for that. They do not have a great desire to make this decision.”

Budapest cited what it described as unjustified claims by Swedish politicians that it undermines democratic rights as a reason for delaying its approval of Sweden's request.