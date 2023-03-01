Hungary | NATO applications are a valuable token for Hungary: “Hungary is desperately trying to maintain good relations with Moscow”

On Wednesday, the Hungarian Parliament is scheduled to start processing Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications. The applications are a valuable pawn for Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in both EU and Russia relations.

HS in Budapest

Poster campaign starts right next to the road from the airport and continues in the center of Budapest. You can’t help but see it wherever you go.

97% NEM a szankciókra.

Budapest’s street scene is full of government campaign posters and roadside advertisements, which say 97 percent of Hungarians oppose the sanctions.

According to the poster, 97 percent of Hungarians say “no” to the sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union.

For the campaign video comes across the pages of several Hungarian media.

Behind the campaign is the Hungarian government, which made the topic for Hungarians the survey. Citizens were able to take a stand on, among other things, whether they support the sanctions, which according to the government increase the price of food and “could lead to the next wave of immigration”.

In the posters, the government omits to say that the survey, which ended in December, was lazily participated in and the result is not based on a representative sample.

The reason for Hungary’s campaign is the EU’s sanctions against Russia, which started with the annexation of Crimea, and became more severe in one fell swoop after Russia attacked Ukraine a year ago. Through them, the EU tries to attack Russia’s economy and ability to wage war.

EU member states must accept the sanctions unanimously, but in Hungary this has taken hold.

Hungary sits on two chairs. It is a member of the EU and NATO, but before the war, the country’s government spent a lot of time building good relations with Russia and China, among other things, to get investments. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán regards the leadership of these countries as his soul mates and openly despises Western liberal values.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave his annual State of the Nation address in February.

This has been a winning recipe in elections. In the spring of 2022, Orbán and the ruling party Fidesz, which he created, got an extension and still a majority in the country’s parliament. According to Orbán, the victory was so great that it was visible “to the moon and also to Brussels”.

Playing with two chairs has characterized Hungarian politics since the beginning of the war.

It also seems to have influenced the fact that, like Turkey, Hungary has delayed the ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

Terrestrial parliament is due on Wednesday, the processing of ratifications will begin. The vote should be held later in March.

With the exception of Turkey and Hungary, all other NATO countries have already accepted Finland’s and Sweden’s membership days ago.

From the NATO Secretary General who visited Finland on Tuesday from Jens Stoltenberg and the prime minister From Sanna Marin (sd) was asked at their joint press conference to comment on Hungary’s ratification. Marin said that he has spoken with Orbán several times, and he has never said that Hungary has problems with the membership of Finland and Sweden.

Stoltenberg also said that there have been no special demands or conditions for ratification from Hungary.

“First during the war, the government did not know how to react to the war, and the public media openly supported Russian propaganda. Then they realized that even their own fan base wasn’t happy with it, and the rhetoric was adjusted a little,” says the MP from the opposition party Momentum Márton Tompos.

Márton Tompos representing the opposition party Momentum in the Hungarian Parliament House.

Hungary’s public television and radio channels are in the pocket of Fidesz, the main party founded and controlled by Orbán, as well as the biggest newspapers, radio stations, many online media and the national news agency.

The official one according to the explanation, the Hungarian parliament did not have time to ratify Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships in the fall, because there was a legislative backlog in the country due to the reforms required by the EU. The opposition MPs do not swallow the explanation.

“For example, it took the government 24 hours to cancel one of the tax laws it didn’t like,” says Tompos.

There are several interpretations of the real reason. One is that by delaying, the government will present a protest to the two Nordic countries, which have been at the forefront of demanding the freezing of Hungary’s EU funding, unless the country makes the necessary reforms. According to the EU, the principles of the rule of law are currently not implemented in Hungary.

“ “Orbán is playing for Russia, willy-nilly or not.”

Another interpretation is that the NATO applications are a valuable pawn for Orbán in both EU and Russia relations.

“Hungary is desperately trying to maintain good relations with Moscow. Not only because of energy dependence, but Hungary is already falling further behind what will happen after the war,” says the docent and researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki Katalin Miklóssy.

“If Finland and Sweden join, it will strengthen NATO’s northern border and force Russia to move troops north, and it does not want to do that in the current situation. So by delaying the ratification, Orbán is playing for Russia, willingly or not,” says Tompos.

The Hungarian Parliament building on the banks of the Danube in Budapest, seen from the Buda side.

Dude presents Hungary’s huge, ornate parliament building with a wry smile on his face. There is a different atmosphere here than in Finland’s open parliament: journalists cannot roam wherever they want, the working places are strictly limited.

The framework of the parliament is handsome, but the opposition is frustrated. It is fragmented and does nothing for the government of Fidesz and its allied Christian Democrats, which hold two-thirds of the seats in parliament.

“Government ministers and the president are still on Russia’s side. They make these very stupid and superficial claims that we are for peace and want a ceasefire. A ceasefire would only give Russia the opportunity to regroup its forces,” says Tompos.

The Hungarian foreign minister also spoke about peace and ceasefire Peter Szijjarto, when he visited Belarus at the beginning of February, which is the map of other EU countries. According to Szijjarto, Hungary’s intention is to keep all communication channels open, even if others do not accept this.

The channels to the EU have gradually frozen. The country has succeeded in angering even its former ally, Poland, with its sympathy for Russia.

“A ceasefire would only give Russia the opportunity to regroup its forces,” says Tompos.

Hungary compromised significant exceptions to the sanctions. Hungary can still buy Russian fossil energy, as the crude oil coming through the Družba pipeline is not subject to sanctions. Hungary also got an exception for natural gas and still imports 85 percent of its gas from Russia.

Russian energy is a lifeline for Hungary, but it has seen a strange amount of effort in the details of the sanctions as well. Hungary insisted that the president Vladimir Putin a patriarch belonging to the inner circle Kirill would be removed from the list of sanctions against persons.

Without these exceptions, Hungary would probably have vetoed EU sanctions decisions.

But EU sanctions have been constantly tightened.

Hungary’s next litmus test is Russian nuclear power, which Orbán has warned against including under sanctions by the Ukrainian president to Volodymyr Zelensky despite the prompts.

The reason is that the Russian Rosatom is currently expanding the Paks nuclear power plant in Hungary, where two new reactors are being built alongside the four power plant units from the 1980s. The badly overdue expansion was already agreed upon in 2014, without a tender.

Hungarian the government has so far remained involved in EU decisions, but it talks domestically about “Brussels sanctions” as if it had not been one of the EU members deciding on them.

In the speeches of the Hungarian government, Brussels is the main seat of evil in addition to the rest of the “West”, and the EU Parliament is a special target of disgust. The feelings are mutual: recently drawn up by Parliament according to the report Hungary is no longer a democratic state. According to MEPs, the country organizes elections but does not respect the norms and standards of democracy.

Hungary also has a cold attitude towards war-torn Ukraine, and the relationship between Orbán and Zelenskyi is icy.

At last March’s EU summit, Zelenskyi asked in his video presentation whether Orbán has seen what is happening in Mariupol, Ukraine.

“You would have to decide whose side you are on,” Zelenskyi said.

In January, Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador for an interview after Orbán reportedly told reporters that Ukraine was a “no-man’s land” and compared it to Afghanistan.

Hungary has refused to supply arms to Ukraine and has not allowed arms shipments through Hungary on the grounds that it does not want to escalate the war.

Another reason or pretext is the Hungarian minority of 150,000 living in Transcarpathia, Ukraine, which the Hungarian government says it wants to protect from war. Hungary has also accused Ukraine of mistreating this minority.

The talk in Hungary constantly turns to the Hungarian minorities in other neighboring countries. Hungary lost two-thirds of its surface area and three million of its inhabitants in the Trianon Peace Treaty after the First World War, which still hurts. This is what nationalist politicians are happy to exploit, a hundred years later.

“The right has always done that, but Orbán’s creativity here is great,” says the historian Krisztián Ungváry. According to him, the government can use Trianon as an example of the unreliability of the West as well.

Historian Krisztián Ungváry writing at home in Budapest.

Dude wants to remind you at the end of the interview that it can be difficult for outsiders to understand the Hungarian spirit. Several others interviewed by HS emphasize that the confrontation and polarization of society has grown to large proportions, which is reflected in decisions and ways of operating.

“This is not a functioning society. As a Hungarian, you can sense the tension when dealing with people. We are angry with each other, and we don’t know how to resolve conflicts very well, which is due to the hatred consciously created in society,” says Tompos.