Hungarian Foreign Ministry: US, China and EU must advocate for peace in Ukraine

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about the conditions for the start of peace talks on Ukraine. This was reported on Sunday, July 14, by TASS.

According to Szijjarto, if the world’s main political centers, represented by the United States, the European Union (EU) and China, jointly advocate for a peaceful settlement, then Moscow and Kyiv will sit down at the negotiating table. This is precisely what the peacekeeping mission of Hungarian President Viktor Orban was aimed at.

Szijjártó believes that the US is currently in election chaos, while the EU has done nothing but copy American policy.

The politician named the presidential elections in the USA as the decisive event that will influence the future. Thanks to them, the future American policy will be determined.

On July 13, China’s state-run Global Times (GT) reported that Orban’s visit to Moscow had provoked fury in the EU and NATO.