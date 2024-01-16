Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó: refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv will end the conflict

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó in an interview with the Austrian portal Exxpress named a way to end the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, this way would be a refusal to supply weapons to Kyiv.

The minister stressed that the confrontation continues the longer, the more weapons are transferred, and the number of victims grows.

Szijjártó noted that Ukraine has experienced territorial and humanitarian losses; maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the state is possible only through negotiations. “The war should have been ended yesterday,” concluded the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary should receive money from European Union (EU) funds, regardless of the decision to lift or maintain the veto on macro-financing issues for Ukraine, we are not talking about any exchange.