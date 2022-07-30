The result of qualifying for the Hungarian GP may not partially justify a direct comparison of the performances of Ferrari and Red Bull, in the various sections of the Hungarian circuit. Nevertheless, it seems appropriate to analyze in detail the technical reasons almost meter by meter, which allow us to identify the Hungaroring as a track that is decidedly favorable to Ferrari compared to Red Bull. Starting from Turn 1, the one that follows braking at the end of the main straight. It is a slightly downhill curve to the right, where traction and acceleration are essential. The F1-75 is not decidedly advantageous compared to the RB18, sharing in fact a practically identical competitiveness index, equal to 9.