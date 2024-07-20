Let’s be clear: seeing Max Verstappen fail to win two Grand Prix in a row is surprising. But witnessing the possibility that the dominator of recent seasons, after not being the first to cross the finish line in Austria or Silverstone, will start only – so to speak – third, from the second row (even if with a minimum gap of 46 thousandths) at the Hungarian GP is truly shocking.

Because on the track of the first Grand Prix that was run in a communist country it is very difficult to overtake. Lots of curves, few (and short) straights and a narrow road surface are a deadly cocktail for overtaking. The only places where you can try to pass someone are in the hairpin at the end of the pit straight and after curve 2 with a short uphill straight. Not much.

In addition, here you need a really heavy aerodynamic load and a lot of traction when exiting the corners. All in a hell of heat that puts stress on cars and drivers. A difficult situation that this time the all-McLaren front row – first Norris then Piastri – should be able to exploit to the fullest. An event in absolute terms – to find the same thing we have to go back to 2012 with the Hamilton-Button duo – but here in Hungary (he did it in 2028) particularly important given the difficulty of overtaking we were talking about.

In any case, Verstappen, despite the abstinence and the second row, continues to be the favorite in the bookies’ odds. We’ll see. Certainly these official tests have been full of twists and turns. Starting with the double shock in Q1, with Russel and Perez out. The first for a tactical error since he went out looking for a lap when the track was wet (and with little fuel in the car), the second for a sensational driving error: he threw the Red Bull rocket missile at the wall, officially opening a very deep crisis. Sergio, in fact, is now in a negative spiral from which it seems difficult to escape. Yesterday he seemed to have found the path to resurrection, but today, instead, he is increasingly distant from Verstappen.

Also sensational is the case of Hamilton, who was saved by just 10 thousandths from elimination from Q2. And Ferrari? The idea of ​​partially going back with the modifications has shown good things this weekend, even if in the end Sainz’s fourth place and especially Leclerc’s sixth can certainly not be considered up to expectations.