Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

Viktor Orbán’s surprise visit to Putin has earned him a lot of anger from EU partners. Now Hungary’s refusal to hold talks with Foreign Minister Baerbock is causing renewed criticism.

Budapest – In the last 24 hours, Viktor Orbán has been the target of a lot of criticism from the EU. The Hungarian Prime Minister had travelled to Moscow on Friday without prior agreement to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. While talks on peace in the Ukraine War probably failed, a rejection of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is now causing the next scandal.

After Orbán’s surprise visit to Putin: Hungary rejects Baerbock at short notice

Annalena Baerbock was actually supposed to go to Hungary on Monday (8 July). In Budapest, the Green politician wanted to talk to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. After Viktor Orbán’s surprise visit to Moscow, another important item would probably have been added to the agenda. But the meeting of the EU colleagues was cancelled at short notice – by Hungary. The Foreign Office confirmed this on Friday evening.

Peter Szijjarto, Foreign Minister of Hungary, actually had an appointment with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock scheduled for next Monday. However, this was cancelled by Hungary at short notice following Orban’s visit to Moscow. © Virginia Mayo/dpa

Baerbock does not travel to Hungary – Orbán faces criticism from EU and NATO after Putin meeting

“A serious and honest personal conversation between the two foreign ministers would have been important in view of Prime Minister Orbán’s surprise and uncoordinated trip to Moscow,” said the Foreign Office in response to the canceled meeting. The cancellation for Monday was very regrettable, but the trip will be rescheduled for a later date. There was no reason given for Baerbock’s short-notice cancellation.

For his meeting with Kremlin chief Putin, Viktor Orbán heavily criticizedEU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that she sees the right-wing populist Orbán’s solo action as a threat to the credibility of the European Union. The trip caused outrage not only in the EU, where the Fidesz leader has held the rotating Council Presidency since July 1, but also among NATO partners. In the USA, people were “concerned” about the meeting – with a view to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty, the head of government’s behavior was “counterproductive.”

After Orban’s surprise visit to Putin, Baerbock was supposed to travel to Budapest on Monday. However, the meeting was cancelled. © picture alliance/dpa | Hannes P Albert & IMAGO / SNA

Positions of Putin and Orbán “far apart”: Peace mission in Moscow probably failed

During the negotiations in Moscow, Orban and Kremlin chief Putin above all about a possible way out of the war in Ukraine. Orbán’s solo peace mission has probably failed for now. His and Putin’s positions are “far apart,” the Hungarian head of government said on Friday. Many steps are necessary to bring about peace. However, he wants to continue this work. Even if this brings anger from EU partners and rejections of Annalena Baerbock. (dpa)