Blikk: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Loses Weight After Training Using the “Russian Method”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has noticeably lost weight after starting to train using the “Russian method,” a Hungarian portal reports. Blikk.

“Viktor Orban has lost weight thanks to persistent training and changes in his eating habits. The prime minister trains with weights four to five times a week and takes sports equipment with him on trips abroad,” the article says.

The Hungarian portal called kettlebell training the “Russian method” because it became popular back in the Soviet Union. Kettlebells were used to keep fit in the army.