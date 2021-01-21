The Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacology and Nutrition has registered the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. This is reported on the website Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Thursday, January 21st.

“The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation) announces the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V by the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacology and Nutrition (OGYEI),” the fund said.

Thus, Hungary became the first country in the European Union to officially allow the use of this vaccine on its territory. The drug is registered in this state under an emergency use authorization based on data from clinical studies of Sputnik V in Russia and a comprehensive assessment of the drug by Hungarian experts.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyjarto will visit Moscow on Thursday for talks on the Russian vaccine.

Later, at a briefing, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, said that a number of European countries are interested in Sputnik V, and the production of the vaccine is being discussed, including with Germany. The Foundation hopes to register the vaccine soon in Mexico, Brazil and India.

Earlier Thursday, it is known that the use of this Russian vaccine was approved in the UAE. Also “Sputnik V” was previously registered in Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan and Belarus.

Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Center and became the first coronavirus vaccine in the world and in Russia. The final vaccine efficacy was 91.4%. For severe cases of COVID-19 – 100%.