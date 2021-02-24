Today, Wednesday, Hungary became the first country in the European Union to use the Chinese laboratory vaccine “Sinopharma” against the emerging corona virus, in a public vaccination campaign against the disease.

Hungary was also the first country to use the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine in the European bloc.

“Today, we start vaccination with Chinese shipments,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a short message posted on Facebook.

Doses of the “Sinopharm” vaccine arrive in Hungary

550,000 doses of vaccine arrived from China in mid-February, the first batch of the total order of 5 million doses, enough to vaccinate a quarter of Hungary’s 9.8 million population.

The use of the Sinopharm vaccine began after the National Center for Public Health in Hungary gave its final approval.

Urban, who personally expressed his preference for the Sinopharm vaccine at the end of January, hopes to receive the vaccine next week.

Although the vaccination campaign is progressing, it has not reached a level that allows the measures to be eased, according to the prime minister, while “a third wave threatens Hungary.”

This central European country records about a hundred deaths related to the Coronavirus daily, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 14,550 cases since the outbreak of the epidemic, while the number of new infections and hospitalizations rose sharply in February.

Hungary had agreed to give the Russian vaccine in January, without waiting for approval by the European Medicines Agency, and began using it on February 12.

Orban again criticized the process of approval and purchase of the vaccine by the European Union, considering it too slow.

“Every day we spend waiting for Brussels, we lose a hundred lives,” he said, adding, “Why do we have to consider European experts smarter than us?” I trust more »the Hungarian experts.