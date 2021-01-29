No Result
Hungary is the first country in the European Union to approve the use of the Sinopharm vaccine

Bhavi Mandalia
January 29, 2021
in World
A nurse gets a coronavirus vaccine in Hungary

On Friday, Hungary became the first member state of the European Union to approve the use of the “Sinopharm” vaccine against Covid-19 disease.
“Today, the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition approved the use of the Sinopharm vaccine,” said Cecilia Muller, the country’s chief health official.
Hungary was also the first country in the European Union to deny, last week, a temporary license for the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine.
At the end of last December, the countries of the European Union launched public vaccination campaigns against the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease, using a vaccine developed by the German companies, “Biontech” and “Pfizer” of the United States.
However, the lack of doses led to a significant slowdown in the vaccination campaign.

Source: Agencies

